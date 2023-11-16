Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

