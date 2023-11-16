Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,370 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of H&E Equipment Services worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.4 %

HEES stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

