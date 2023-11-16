Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,298 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.