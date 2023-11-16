Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 71,044 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Vipshop worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

