Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Banner worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,134,000 after buying an additional 76,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

