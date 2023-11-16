Barclays PLC Boosts Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of City worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in City by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in City by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Down 0.4 %

City stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on City

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.