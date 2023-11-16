Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Xencor worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

