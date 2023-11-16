Barclays PLC Buys 2,271 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,804. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

