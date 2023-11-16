Barclays PLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

