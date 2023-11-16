Barclays PLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Get Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.