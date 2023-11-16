Barclays PLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

