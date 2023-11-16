Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.56% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 287,467 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.02. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

