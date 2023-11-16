Barclays PLC Sells 32,021 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 195.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

