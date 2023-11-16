Berenberg Bank Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 630

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($7.74) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.30) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 577 ($7.09) to GBX 513 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 521.57 ($6.41).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 550.40 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 557.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.73. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 379.92 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.28). The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

