BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.77.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $285,013,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

