BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 872,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 383,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 208,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.