Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Borr Drilling worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $59,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 14.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

BORR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

