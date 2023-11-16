Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,390 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84,679 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 113.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.