Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.80. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth $1,887,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

