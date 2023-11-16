Brokers Offer Predictions for Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

