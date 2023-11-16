Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burford Capital
Burford Capital Stock Down 3.1 %
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
