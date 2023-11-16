Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.26) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478 ($5.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,388 ($17.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,061.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 499.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

