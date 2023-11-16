Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.