Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $21.00. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 548,718 shares changing hands.

The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.