Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 669,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 293,833 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.96.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 278.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 87.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 34.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

