Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.08.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

COR opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $199.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

