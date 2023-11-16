Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 727,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,795.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.1 %

CENTA opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.