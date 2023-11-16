Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.29 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

