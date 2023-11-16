Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.