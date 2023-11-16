Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.24.
Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NET opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
