CloudMD Software & Services (DOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 23rd. Analysts expect CloudMD Software & Services to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.70 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 89.60%.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.33 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

