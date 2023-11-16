CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $395,701,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.