Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of COGT opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $661.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

