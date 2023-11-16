Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Construction Partners worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

