Contrasting Hesai Group (HSAI) & Its Peers

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hesai Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -20.37 Hesai Group Competitors $674.61 million $11.43 million -1.11

Hesai Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -28.78% -9.89% Hesai Group Competitors -179.10% -284.56% -35.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hesai Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 87 209 310 7 2.39

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.18%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its peers.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

