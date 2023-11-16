Contrasting QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) & Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuantaSing Group and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 298.79%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.32 -$14.97 million N/A N/A Kuke Music $17.11 million 1.36 -$132.88 million N/A N/A

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group -3.58% N/A -12.28% Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kuke Music beats QuantaSing Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

