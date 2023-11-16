Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

