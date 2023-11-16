CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,715,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $211.35 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $136.22 and a 12 month high of $228.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

