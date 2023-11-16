Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,022 shares of company stock worth $8,251,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

COUR opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.