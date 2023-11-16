Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

