Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

