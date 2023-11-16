Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

