Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.36. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 56,480 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

