CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Robert Kirkby Buys 8,000 Shares

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,480 ($10,413.85).

LON:CVCE opened at GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £973,896.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

