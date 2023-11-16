Cwm LLC Purchases 293,027 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,027 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.