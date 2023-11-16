Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Holdings Raised by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.15% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 626.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of EDZ opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDZ was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.