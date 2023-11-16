Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Karen Witts Acquires 8,531 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.86) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($109,688.78).

Dunelm Group Trading Up 3.5 %

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,132 ($13.90) on Thursday. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 921.50 ($11.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,047.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,509.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.46) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,248 ($15.33).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.