Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:DEA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

