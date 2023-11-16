Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

