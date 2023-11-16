Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,384 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

