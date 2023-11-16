Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.