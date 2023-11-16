Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,438,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $45.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

