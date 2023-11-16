Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

